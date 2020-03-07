International Women’s Day 2020: A day for women of Ujjain

Ujjain: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, array of programmes will be held across the city on Sunday by many government and non-governmental organisations. As per reports, some of the organisations have already celebrated the International Women’s Day ahead of March 8.

Deep Jyoti Health and Education Welfare Society would organise a programme to mark International Women’s day at Mahakaleshwar Temple premises on Sunday. The society will felicitate women entrepreneurs of the city. Organisation head Samiksha Sharma informed that a grand function would be organised by UMC on its premises. According to UMC officials, women employees of the UMC would be felicitated.

Inmates of Sevadham Ashram will organise a cultural programme on Sunday. According to ashram founder Sudhir Goyal, 29 girls of the ashram will organise cultural and musical programme

Admin to start Women Health Month

District administration will start ‘Women Health Month’ on the auspicious occasion on Sunday. The officials were instructed to prepare a list of their women employees to ensure that everyone gets benefitted of the drive. The administration will organise ‘gram-sabha’ at all gram panchayats of the district. Zilla Panchayat chief executive official Kshitij Singhal instructed the concerned officials in the matter.

Around 200 women take out ‘Walk for Unity’

Women took out rally ‘Walk for Unity’ on Saturday to mark International Women’s day. The members of Navkar Seva Sansthan started foot march from Swimming Pool to Kothi Palace. The women demanded encounters for rape accused like Hyderabad rape case. The organisation head Mamta Data informed that as many as 200 women took part in the rally with placards.

Workshop organised on women safety

Vikram University’s School of Studies in Social Science organised a workshop on women safety, on Saturday. The programme was jointly inaugurated by vice-chancellor Dr Balkrishna Sharma and HOD Dr Jyoti Upadhyay. Juvenile board member Aruna Saraswat was the chief orator of the programme. Women empowerment officer Shadab Siddiqi and Narendra Gome in their address spoke about crime against women. The programme was conducted by Dr Manisha Choure. Shweta Sharma, Dr Gunja Jatwa and Varsha Rathore were felicitated on this occasion by women empowerment awards.

Anganwadi workers observe protest day

Hundreds of aganwadi workers observed a protest day to mark International Women’s day, on Saturday. The workers also handed over a memorandum for conceding their demands. According to district secretary of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INCITU) Ram Tyagi said that all the aganwadi workers should be given status of government employees. He also demanded to fix their minimum salary of Rs 25,000 with a minimum pension of Rs 10,000. The members also demanded to check women exploitation.

City’s first women post office becomes functional

City’s first women post office started on Friday to mark International Women’s Day. Chief guest jail superintendent Alka Sonker inaugurated the post office at Vikram University premises. In her speech, Sonkar threw light on the requirement of women in post office. The inauguration programme was presided over by superintendent SN Kumawat. The vote of thanks was extended by assistant superintendent Dharmendra Kumar. Sub divisional inspector Jitendra Solanki, postmaster, head post office Phool Chand Jaria and Vikram University staffers were present.

Women feted

Agrawanshiy Women’s Club felicitated women for their special contribution to the society. Club founder Ritu Agrawal said that jail supertintendent Alka Sonkar, social worker Hemlata Gupta and scribe Pallavi Sharma were felicitated for their contribution to the society. The programme was attended by Nilam Mittal, Beena Garg, Manisha Agrawal and other members.

Brahmin Samaj’s Resolution

Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj will also celebrate International Women Day on Sunday. Divisional head Mamta Mishra informed that in view of spreading Coronavirus, an awareness programme will be held. The women of all 54 wards of the city will be interacted with and made aware of preventive measures of the infectious diseases. Mishra stated that today’s women are making success in every walk of life. She may be a scientist, SP, collector, leader doctor and so on, she added.