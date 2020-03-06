Ujjain: Coronavirus takes the centre stage

Ujjain: Spread of COVID-19 across state and country has terrorised citizens. Preventive measures are being taken from government side. Events are also being organised to make people aware about the fatal virus.

MTMC makes arrangements for screening of devotees

Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) started screening of suspicious devotees at its Vijayaraje Dispensary. CMHO Dr Anusuiya Gawli Sinha informed that at local level, the suspicious patients can be admitted to the isolation ward at Madhav Nagar hospital while in the case of any infected foreigner tourist, the patient would be shifted to quarantine centre located at Hamukhedi.

GDAMC professors throw light on treatment of Coronavirus

Professors of Government Dhanvantari Ayurved Medical College (GDAMC) threw light on the important Ayurvedic medicines very useful to treat the patient infected with Coronavirus.

Dr Prakash Joshi said that instead of modern allopathic medicines use of neem, Mustered beans, guggal, and camphor (kapoor) is very effective to cure Coronavirus patient.

Workshop on Coronavirus held

Preparations against deadly Coronavirus are being made across the city. A district level workshop was organised by CMHO Dr Anusuiya Gawali Sinha at Simhastha Fair Authority office. Police officials, members of Chemists and Druggists Association and doctors of private nursing homes took part in the workshop. Measures of preventions and the symptoms infected patients were discussed. Doctors during advisory informed that one should maintain distance from the infected patient and the patient should be quarantined. Proper sensitization and using the masks are also the measures by which one can prevent COVID-19 to spread.

Jain seer Dr Vasant Vijay advises precautions

During his preaching, Jain seer Dr Vasant Vijay Maharaj gave tips of safety from Coronavirus. He said that in view of Coronavirus, people should prefer Namaste to greet someone and avoid hand shake and non vegetarian food. He also advised to quarantine the patient and use Neem and Tulsi.

Gyandevi Welfare Society to organise free consultation camp

Gyandevi Educational and Social Welfare Society will organise a free consultation camp at Vishu Sagar and will distribute Ayurvedic medicines under the guidance of prominent doctors on Sunday at 7 am to be safe from Coronavirus. Organisation head Abhishek Nigam appealed denizens to attend the camp.

