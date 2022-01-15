Ujjain: 20-year-old girl dies after Chinese manjha slits her throat

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old girl died after Chinese manjha (a glass-coated kite string) slits her throat in Ujjain on Saturday.

The girl was identified as Neha Anjana, a resident of Jagoti village. She was riding her two-wheeler and was passing through the zero point bridge. In the meantime, the manjha got entangled in her neck and she fell down from the vehicle. She was profusely bleeding during the time of incident.

The people present at the spot took her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead. On getting the information about the incident the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for an autopsy.

The police established a case and started an investigation into the matter.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 02:26 PM IST