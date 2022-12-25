Ujjain: 2 arrested for stealing money through clone cheques

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhav Nagar police have arrested two miscreants who used to withdraw lakhs of rupees from bank accounts of customers by preparing cloned cheques. The accused had perpetrated this fraud in three bank branches in Ujjain. The police have arrested the accused, and they are being questioned.

According to police, Rs 4.60 lakh was withdrawn from the account of Renee Chacko, a customer of Bank of India’s Sethi Nagar branch through a cloned cheque. After receiving Chacko’s complaint, bank manager Poonam Dubey lodged the report.

When the police checked the CCTV footage, a young man who came to collect the payment through the cheque was identified as Rahul son of Dilip Rathore of Madhavpura.

When the police picked him up, they came to know that Kanchan, daughter of Pratap Singh, who lives in Balajipuram, Mathura, had given him this cheque for payment at the Ghaas Mandi Chauraha.

When the police interrogated both of them in custody, it was revealed how they used to prepare cloned cheques and withdraw money from the accounts of customers. Originally, a resident of Hathras, Kanchan had carried out similar incidents in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

BANK TO RETURN THE MONEY TO THE CUSTOMER

In another case, miscreants presented a fake cheque and withdrew a sum of Rs 7.10 lakh on December 21, from the account of Pushpa Gupta at Bank of India, Indira Nagar branch.

Since Pushpa Gupta had not issued the cheque to anyone, she had informed the bank manager when the amount was withdrawn from the account. Bank manager Naval Kishore filed a fraud report against the unknown miscreant at Chimanganj Mandi police station.

In the same way, Rs 1.50 lakh had been withdrawn from the account of ASI Ramesh Tomar. Police suspect that the bank staff may also be involved in these cases.

The bank will return the money to the customers.

