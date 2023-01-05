Ujjain: 12 traders fined Rs 7.80L for adulterated food items

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In order to make pure and quality food available to the general public, under the Food Safety and Standards Act-2006, Rules-2011 and Regulation-2011, the food safety officers are collecting samples of various food establishments, hotels, dairies, and food manufacturers in the Ujjain district and action was being taken after inspecting them.

When the samples are declared sub-standard or counterfeit by the food laboratory, cases were are prepared against the businessmen concerned under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and presented in the court of the adjudicating officer that is ADM. In the cases presented by the food safety officers in the above court, ADM Santosh Tagore imposed a fine under the Act on 12 accused.

Accordingly, a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on Jitendra Singh Solanki for production and sale of sub-standard Mawa at Bus Stand Mahidpur Road, Dinesh Rathore, in-charge of Vikramaditya Hotel faced a fine of Rs 50,000 for selling and storing paneer (loose), Jethanand Wadhwani, in charge of Jhulelal Bakery Sindhi Colony was fined Rs 60,000 for sale and collection of misprinted Divine Milk Rusk (Packed), a fine of Rs 1.50L was imposed on sale and collection of counterfeit Divine Milk Rusk (packed) at Asha Talreja in-charge JB Foods Product Sector A Sanwer Road Industrial Area, Moeez Khan, the in charge of New Chandni Bakery and manufacturer of counterfeit New Chandni Toast (Packed) too was fined Rs 80,000.

Similarly, in-charge of Jai Ambe Milk Dairy Gadha Pulia Sandesh Singh was fined of Rs 30,000 for production of sub-standard mawa (loose) on Hanuman Naka, Ram Mewari driver car (contracted with Amul) and Dharmendra Patel in-charge circle part (contracted with Amul) at Panchamrut Dairy Complex village, Chandesara Dewas Road mixed milk of sub-standard cow and buffalo was fined of Rs 50,000, Jugal Kishore of Hiraman firm Naveen’s Namkeen, Ankpat Marg was fined of Rs 50,000 for manufacturing, storing and selling counterfeit Namkeen (packed), Zakir Hussain’s firm Bharat Traders New Vegetable Market was fined Rs 50,000 for collection of sub-standard red chilli powder (loose).

Rakesh Bakliwal’s firm Bakliwal Traders Mahidpur City was fined of Rs 60,000 for sale and storage of misprinted MG Cooking Oil Micro Refined Palm Oil (packed) and Lavina Mansukhani’s firm Snehil Overseas Jaora for misprinting MG Cooking Oil Micro Refined Palm Oil (packed) was fined of Rs 1.50L

Instructions have been given to food traders to deposit penalty in the government head within the time limit. In case of non-deposit, the food license will be suspended and recovered as arrears of land revenue, an official release stated on Thursday.