Shubham Khandelwal Suicide Case: UMC SEs’ anticipatory bail application rejected

Ujjain: The 8th ADJ Arvind Raghuwanshi on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail applications moved by two accused of the case related to suicide committed by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC)’s contractor Shubham Khandelwal.

According to deputy-director (prosecution) Saket Vyas, a case under Section 306 (abetment for suicide) along with 34 of the IPC was registered by the Chintaman Ganesh Mandir police station on September 9 in connection with suicide committed by Shubham Khandelwal. UMC’s sub-engineers Sanjay Khujneri and Naresh Jain were among the prime accused of the case and both of them had moved the anticipatory bail application.

During hearing of the application in the court, additional public prosecutor Shantilal Chouhan opposed the bail applications and finally the judicial officer rejected both applications.

KVP DEMAND STRICT ACTION

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Khandelwal Vaish Panchayat (KVP) met the ASP Amrendra Singh and while submitting a memorandum demanded from the police administration to ensure prompt and stringent action against the accused of Shubham Khandelwal suicide case. KVP president Dharmendra Gupta and secretary Shyam S Jhalani informed that Shubham was the only son of his parents. His newly-wed wife also tried to commit suicide after the incident and she is battling for her life at an Indore’s hospital.