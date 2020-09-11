Ujjain: Wife of contractor Shubham Khandelwal tries to end life; jumps from 3rd floor of C21 mall, Indore

Indore: A woman tried to commit suicide by jumping from the third floor of C21 Mall on Friday afternoon. The woman is said to be the wife of Shubham Khandelwal, a highly controversial contractor of Ujjain Municipal Corporation who had reportedly committed suicide on Wednesday evening in Ujjain. However, the case is under investigation.
On Friday, Shubham's wife Sania reached C-21 mall in Indore, jumped from third floor and tried to commit suicide. It is said that Sania's father was about to take her to Faridabad with him post Shubham's death. Due to the delay in the flight, Sania said she wants to have juice and left the place. She then reached C21 mall and took the fatal step.
The Vijay Nagar Police Station has started investigating this entire matter. The case has till now included a dozen of police stations one by one.
Sania got married to Shubham Khandelwal 15 days ago. She was also studying from RD Medical College, Ujjain.
Ujjain Municipal Corporation contractor Shubham Khandelwal died mysteriously on Wednesday. As per reports, it is a mystery whether Shivam had consumed poison or died in a road accident. Investigation is going on. The accident took place near Nalwa on Badnagar Road, from where Shubham was rushed to JK Nursing Home. The post-mortem was conducted under the supervision of Madhav Nagar police station and the dead body was handed over to the family members of Shubham.
A new twist in the incident came when the police came to know during the investigation that Shubham had also written a suicide note before dying, mentioning a municipal engineer Naresh Jain and a person named Sanjay Khujneri and Chinu. Shubham talked about harassment mentioning Naresh Jain. It is also said that Shubham Khandelwal first sent a suicide note to a woman councilor in the city, in which he spoke about harassment by engineers. According to Chintaman police station in-charge Mahendra Makashre, all the angles are being investigated.
