SHUBHAM KHANDELWAL SUICIDE CASE: Two sub-engineers of UMC suspended

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) Commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Sunday suspended assistant sub-engineer (building) of zone number 3 Naresh Jain and in-charge sub-engineer Sanjay Khujneri with immediate effect.

Chintaman Ganesh police station made both of them as accused in the sensational suicide case of contractor, Shubham Khandelwal and the accused are currently absconding.

Singhal appointed a probe committee under in-charge superintending engineer and on his report he issued orders to suspend of the duo with immediate effect.