SHUBHAM KHANDELWAL SUICIDE CASE: Contractor was pressurising sub-engineer to clear Rs 19 Lakh bill, Jain community tells ASP

Ujjain: A delegation of Jain Samaj reached Police Control Room on Saturday in support of Naresh Jain, an Ujjain Municipal Corporation sub-engineer accused in the suicide case of contractor Shubham Khandelwal. In a memorandum addressed to the SP, community members said that the police should stop harassing Jain’s family. They also alleged that Khandelwal himself was pressurising Jain into clearing bill of Rs 19 lakh against work of only Rs 9 lakh.

In the memorandum submitted to ASP Rupesh Dwivedi, under the banner of Vardhman Sthanakwasi Jain Shravak Sangh, they said that according to facts which came to the knowledge of the society, contractor Shubham Khandelwal was awarded a contract of Rs 12 lakh for construction work from Ujjain Municipal Corporation, in which he had completed the work of about Rs 9.72 lakh. Shubham pressurised Naresh Jain to accept the bill of Rs 19, 48,064. Jain had submitted it in the municipality citing work of Rs 9, 82,560 as per the work done on the spot. The deceased vandalized Jain’s house on the night of September 7 and threw stones at the window glass. Jain immediately informed municipal commissioner about the incident and lodged a complaint with the Kharakuan police station.

According to Jain community members, contractor Shubham Khandelwal died due to injury during a car accident. Describing these facts as the basis, they termed Naresh Jain innocent and demanded action against the culprit by thoroughly investigating the case.