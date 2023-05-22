PRE-MONSOON TRAILER: Gusty winds uproot trees, bend electric poles

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Gusty winds coupled with lightning brought an amazing ambience here on Sunday evening. However, it also led to uprooting of trees as well as electricity poles which bended at a few places. Power supply was badly affected across the city throughout the evening. The weather changed from Saturday due to a western disturbance. There was scorching heat from morning till evening. After this the clouds appeared and it started raining with thunder and lightning. The weather was clear on Sunday morning though winds were blowing at a speed of 12 km per hour by 5 pm. At around 7 pm, gusty winds along with lightning created an atmosphere of monsoon.

Tree felling complaints were received from Dewas Road, Freegunge area. Likewise, an electric pole got bended in front of Vikram University’s central library. The maximum temperature recorded at the observatory on Saturday was 40.5 degree Celsius. It slipped to 37.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday. People were suffering due to heat throughout the day. Around 6 pm in the evening, there was a sudden cloud cover and it began to rain moderately or sometimes heavily in Indore Road, Dewas Road, Maksi Road and nearby areas on Saturday.

For a while, it rained with thunder and lightning. People were relieved from the heat for some time, but after rain stopped, the heat and humidity made them restless. According to the Government Jiwaji Observatory, there is a possibility of rain in the coming days as well, but there will be no decrease in day and night temperature. The minimum temperature last night was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius which was 27.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.