MURDER OF PROPERTY BROKER IN UJJAIN: Illegal properties of two murder accused razed

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation and police jointly demolished illegal properties of two persons in Hari Nagar under Jiwajiganj police station on Monday. They are wanted for killing property dealer Raju Dronavat.

The accused were identified as Jitendra Gurjar and Dharmendra Sisodia. On May 4, they had shot property broker Raju Dronavat in broad daylight in Freeganj. According to the police, seven cases were registered against Sisodia and six cases against Gurjar.

On Monday morning, the police got miscreant’s house at Harinagar Piplinaka razed to the ground. Earlier, the police force came out in Jiwajiganj police station area with drum beat and warned of strict action against miscreants through mike.

Police station in-charge and a large number of police force along with two ASP, CSP and DSP were deployed on the spot.

The crime graph is on the rise in the last one month. After incidents of firing and extortion, stabbing and assault by goons, the police have now resorted to beating of drums to create fear among the miscreants. Police officers gathered at Jiwajiganj police station at around 8 am. An e-rickshaw fitted with speakers reached Helawadi along with police force led by in-charge of different police stations. People were shocked to see police officers walking.

The police officers reached Helawadi, the locality of miscreant Rizwan. It was announced from the mike that legal action would be initiated if Rizwan indulged in criminal activities.

After this, the police convoy reached Piplinaka via Tilkeshwar Basti. Seeing the police here, a crowd of hundreds of people gathered. Sisodia, who was arrested by the police, had allegedly confessed to involvement of four others in Raju Dronavat murder case. He had allegedly told the cops that Raju Kante conducted the recce, while Vijay Bhadale, Rajesh Chaturvedi and Ritesh Pandey were involved in the planning along with Babu Bhardwaj. Everyone had enmity with Raju Dronavat.

According ASP Akash Bhuria, “Following CM’s instructions and police headquarters’ order continuous action is being taken against criminals. In this series, Ujjain Municipal Corporation and police administration jointly demolished illegal houses of notorious criminals, who committed crime under Jiwajiganj police station.” Along with this, the police also visited houses of criminals active in the city, took information about their illegal properties and warned them of police action, he added.

MISCREANT PARADED

Three days back, miscreants assaulted a salon operator demanding weekly recovery and threatened an auto driver. In both cases, the police arrested the miscreants and sent them to jail. Nanakheda police arrested Ajay aka Ajju of Kalapathar area in a case of extortion and paraded him.

The said miscreant had assaulted Rajendra Verma (72) of Kalapathar area, three days ago demanding money. Similarly, along with a young man who was taking an auto from Hira Mills Ki Chawl area, miscreants of Montu Gurjar gang stopped Ashu Dorwal of the same locality and forced him into compromise in an old case by threatening to kill him. On the report of Ashu, Dewasgate police station arrested both the accused after registering the case.

