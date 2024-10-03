 MP Updates: IAS Anurag Jain Takes Charge As Chief Secretary; Dr Arpan Bhardwaj Is New Vice-Chancellor Of Ujjain’s Vikram University 
Jain holds a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and a master's degree in public administration from the Maxwell Institute, USA.

Updated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Newly appointed Chief Secretary Anurag Jain

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anurag Jain, a senior IAS officer, assumed charge as the 35th Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. 

Jain holds a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and a master's degree in public administration from the Maxwell Institute, USA. Born in Gwalior, Jain began his career as an assistant collector in Sagar district in June 1990. 

Over time, he held the position of district collector in Mandla, Mandsaur, and Bhopal. He has also served as secretary, principal secretary, and additional chief secretary in various state departments. 

At the national level, Jain was secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and also worked as a joint secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Additionally, he has twice served as secretary to former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. 

article-image

Dr Arpan Bhardwaj Appointed New Vice-Chancellor Of Ujjain's Vikram University

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Dr. Arpan Bhardwaj (59), the principal of Madhav Science College in Ujjain, has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Vikram University. The order was issued by Madhya Pradesh Governor office on Thursday.

As per Governor Mangubhai Patel’s orders, Dr. Bhardwaj will take charge of the office in the next few days after completing his formalities for release from Madhav Science College, Ujjain. At the government college, he had served as principal for about 4 years. 

Dr. Bhardwaj completed his education at Vikram University, earning MSc, MPhil, and PhD degrees in Chemistry. Interestingly, Madhya Pradesh's Higher Education Minister, Mohan Yadav, was also a student and former president of the same college. Dr. Bhardwaj's leadership is eagerly awaited at the university.

Dr. Bhardwaj also headed the Chemistry Department at Vikram University. He served as the Additional Director of Higher Education for the Ujjain division for about a year.

