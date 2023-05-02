 MP: Unseasonal rain, Officers told to assess loss to wheat procured under MSP in Ujjain
Collector asked the officers concerned to issue show-cause notices in this regard

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On receiving information about the soaking of procured wheat kept in some primary credit cooperatives societies of Barnagar, Khachrod and Tarana tehsils of the district due to the unseasonal heavy rains recently, collector has instructed the concerned officials to assess the losses.

Tehsildar, assistant food officer, civil supplies corporation employee and cooperative inspector have been directed to jointly ascertain the damage caused to procured grain due to unseasonal rain. The collector said that if the wheat procured at the society level spoils due to rain, then the entire responsibility will be of the concerned manager.

Collector asked the officers concerned to issue show-cause notices in this regard. Collector issued the above instructions during the time limit meeting here on Monday.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

