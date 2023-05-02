MP: 6-day Kathak dance workshop to commence today in Ujjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An international residential 6-day Kathak dance workshop ‘Nrityabhishek’ is being organised from May 2 to 7 at Lokmanya Tilak Vidyalaya’s Rajabhau Mahakal hall. The workshop is being organised in coordination of district unit of Sanskar Bharti, Ustad Allauddin Khan Sangeet Academy, MP culture department and Malwa Cultural Council.

Media head Jayant Telang informed that Pt Ramlal, a well-known senior dance guru of Raigad Gharana, will guide the participants. His disciples from Indore, Dewas, Bhopal, Barwah, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Jaipur, Mumbai and Bilaspur will also participate in the workshop. His son Bhupendra Bareth will also hold his innovative presentation on the concluding day while being present in the workshop along with his fellow artists.

More than 100 registrations have been done including the trainees of various dance institutes of the city. The workshop is being coordinated by Prafulla Gehlot, senior dance master of Sanskar Bharti Malwa province's dance convenor from Dewas. This workshop is also being broadcast online, in which trainees and disciples of Pt Ramlal from London, Chicago and Houston are also participating.

Malwa Cultural Council secretary Sanjay Sharma said, accommodation facility will also be available for the trainees coming from outside in the workshop. He has urged all art lovers to attend the presentation at the closing ceremony.

