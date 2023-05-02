MP: Road widening in front of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) administration has come into action after getting the green signal from the collector to widen the road from the administrative office in front of Mahakaleshwar Temple to the east main gate in front of Bharat Mata Mandir by about 80 feet.

On Monday, the UMC gang started the process of removing the handcarts. By marking the road on Sunday evening itself, an ultimatum was given to the traders to remove the materials from the place. On Monday at 11 am, the UMC gang reached to remove the temporary encroachment of the road in front of the temple and started getting the handcarts removed. This widening left many small businessmen jobless although no one protested as all were tenants.