MP: 15-day classical dance training camp inaugurated in Ujjain

Participants present during the inauguration of a 15-day dance training workshop in Ujjain on Sunday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-day classical dance training camp organised by Kalidas Sanskrit Academy was inaugurated on Sunday at Pt Suryanarayan Vyas Multipurpose Cultural Complex under the hospitality of senior dance guru Sanjit Gangani, New Delhi and Padmaja Raghuvanshi, Ujjain.

Gangani said that Kathak is a unique traditional dance form. We will give training in the nuances of Kathak in this camp. Raghuvanshi said that Ujjain is the city of Nataraja Shiva and organising Kathak workshop is relevant.

About 200 participants were present on the occasion. A colourful presentation will be given by the trainees who have received training on May 14 at Pt Suryanarayan Vyas Cultural Complex Hall.

Academy director Dr Santosh Pandya delivered the welcome speech. The programme was conducted by Ajay Mehta while workshop in-charge Sandeep Nagar expressed gratitude.

