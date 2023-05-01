MP: Man ends life in Moti Nagar in Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A man committed suicide by hanging himself under the influence of alcohol. The Nanakheda police registered the case and conducted the post-mortem of the body. Police said that Prakash (45) son of Kanhaiyalal Kevat, a resident of Moti Nagar, hung himself in his room and his wife saw his body first.

Hearing the noise, the people around gathered and removed the body from the trap and took it to the hospital where the doctor declared Prakash dead after examination. Police said that Prakash was addicted to drinking alcohol, but the reason for his suicide is being investigated.

