MP: Prominent figures feted during Mann Ki Baat programme in Ujjain

State BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma felicitates prominent figures of the society during a programme in Ujjain on Sunday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP president and MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma felicitated various talents and prominent figures of the society to mark the occasion of the relay and broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme here on Sunday.

Sharma listened to the 100th episode of the programme along with booth workers at Veer Savarkar Community Hall, Bhairavgarh.

In the programme, the PM mentioned such people who are playing an important role in society by staying behind the scenes. Such people get recognition and a different place in society because of PM’s Mann Ki Baat and get a different place in society, as well as the works done by them are being recognised in the country and the world. He said the programme has created an important place in the society.

After the speech of the Modi in the Mann Ki Baat programme, Sharma felicitated President’s awardee Subhash Sharma, Ashish Mehta, who received the international award and Vikram Award in Mallakhamb, dance instructor Pratibha Raghuvanshi, senior doctor Dr HP Sonania, dance director Dr Roop Singh Chauhan, Rameshchandra Bathalia, Mohanlal Umath, Radheshyam Solanki, Jugalkishore Namdev, Ram Ashray Gupta, Divyang teacher Mohammad Arif, Dr Ankita Tripathi, who has done PhD on Prime Minister’s tenure and plans, Safai Mitra Rajesh Hariram, Gopal Chandulal, Shubham, Jyoti Bai, and Madhu Bai with shawl and shreefal. District in-charge minister Jagdish Deora, MLA Paras Jain, state media in-charge Ashish Agrawal and BJP city president Vivek Joshi were present.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar being presented a portrait and prasad on his visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday | FP Photo

PM has launched war against corruption: Tomar

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who came to attend the programme at Barnagar in Ujjain district, visited Mahakaleshwar Temple. He stood at the main gate of the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple and offered prayers. After worship, Ujjain collector and chairman of the temple management committee Kumar Purushottam felicitated the minister. Tomar told media persons that every month on a Sunday, the PM talks to the countrymen about his mind, I congratulate him on the 100th episode. I have taken blessings from Lord Mahakal, may Mahakal bless everyone. Referring to the political issue, he said that we are fighting the Karnataka elections with full preparation and strength. PM Modi has started a war against corruption, he has only one goal, to eradicate corruption and that is why all the corrupt have united and the public knows who is corrupt. Regarding Arvind Kejriwal, Tomar said that there is a lot of difference between his words and actions.

