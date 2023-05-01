MP: Vyas and Rajpurohit feted by Avantika Seva Nyas in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran astrologer Pt Anand Shankar Vyas and historian Dr Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit were felicitated during a programme organised by the Avantika Seva Nyas at Yogiraj Matseyendranath’s Samadhi here. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav and others presented them with a shawl, sriphal and citation.

Addressing the national ‘Yoginath Bhartrihari Context’ seminar on the occasion, former Vikram University vice-chancellor Dr Balakrishna Sharma said that the things mentioned in the policies of all three centuries of Bhartrihari are permanent. Shringar has an effect in a person’s life for a certain time and it is felt when the time for quietness also comes. Bhartrihari says that nothing is better than knowledge, he also gave importance to money in life and also said that the three facets of money - charity, enjoyment and destruction.

Minister Yadav said that this archaeological area of Ujjain is very important, we are connected with the folk culture here. Pt Vyas and Dr Rajpurohit said in their speech that Bhartrihari ceremony was being performed every year on Vaishakh Shukla Ashtami from 1978 to 1992, now it has been restarted by Avantika Seva Nyas.

Saraswati Vandana was performed by Rajesh Rawal along with paying tribute on Bhartrihari’s picture and the programme was inaugurated with Nath singing by folk singer Sunderlal Malaviya. MLA Paras Jain, former MP Satyanarayan Pawar and Leader of Opposition in Ujjain Municipal Corporation Ravi Rai were also present. Citations were read by Harish Kumar Singh and Sadanand Tripathi. The welcome speech was given by president Naresh Soni.