MP: Trade Fair From March 1, UMC To Get ₹5 Cr From Auction Of Temporary Shops | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): E-tender was invited by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) for temporary shops/plots under the ‘Ujjaini Vikram Trade Fair’ to be organised from March 1. Tenders were found eligible for 93 four-wheelers, 16 two-wheelers, 4 food zones and 3 electric shops. The UMC will get an income of more than Rs 5 crore.

The highest tender of Rs 30 lakh has been received for a plot of a four-wheeler shop against the reserve price of Rs 60,000. Re-tender will be issued for the remaining vacant plots/shops 44 electronics, 4 two-wheeler and 10 food stalls. Along with this, a tender will also be issued soon for allotment of plots for shops and swings to be set-up in PGBT grounds.

Commissioner Ashish Pathak has appealed to the eligible bidders/traders to deposit the tender amount and complete the process of allotment of plot from the UMC and start the process of construction of shop/showroom so that the fair can start from March 1.

The shopkeepers who have been allotted plots in the e-tender have to deposit the amount in the UMC within 48 hours. The security deposit amount of the bidders who do not deposit the amount within the stipulated time limit will be confiscated and they will be blacklisted from the upcoming tenders. Apart from this, all such traders who have been allotted 2 plots will not be able to participate in the new tender.