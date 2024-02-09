General Elections 2024: Ujjain District Has 15,49,389 Voters

Representational Pic

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After a special brief revision of the photo electoral rolls, the printed voter lists were given free of cost to the representatives of recognised political parties by collector Neeraj Kumar Singh here on Thursday. Divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal was also present.

As of February 8, there are a total of 15,49,389 voters in the district. The number of services voters is 1,540.

Additional collector and deputy district returning officer MS Kavache said that there are 1,824 polling stations in the district and as of January 6, 2024, there were 15,35,071 voters in the district. There are 33,389 voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years, 3,52,531 voters in the age group of 20 to 29 years, 3,79,118 voters in the age group of 30 to 39 years, 3,17,206 voters in the age group of 40 to 49 years, 2,29,410 voters in the age group of 50 to 59 years, 1,44,151 voters in the age group of 60 to 69 years, 67,895 voters in the age group of 70 to 79 years, 21,367 voters in the age group of 80 to 89 years, 3,960 voters in the age group of 90 to 99 years, 350 voters in the age group of 100 to 109 years and there are 12 voters in the age group of 110 to 119 years. The maximum number of voters in the age group of 110 to 119 years in the district includes 6 in Tarana tehsil, 3 in Mahidpur, 2 in Ghatiya and one in Nagda-Khachrod tehsil.

It was told in the meeting that the names and number of 163 buildings have been changed by the Election Commission in the district. Approval of the proposal of changing the name and building of 23 polling stations in Nagda-Khachrod, 23 in Mahidpur, 11 in Tarana, 41 in Ghatiya, 16 in Ujjain North, 41 in Ujjain South and 8 polling stations in Badnagar assembly constituency by the commission has been given. On this occasion, Anil Sharma and Sanjay Goyal from BJP, Hemant Johri from Congress, Kailash Rathore from BSP and Mahesh Manchandiya from Aam Aadmi Party were present.