MP: Statewide Rozgar Diwas Programme In Ujjain Now On September 22 |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): State-level Rozgar Diwas (Employment Day) programme will be held in Ujjain on Friday, September 22 under the chief hospitality of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Earlier it was scheduled for September 20.

It is noteworthy that in this programme the Chief Minister will connect more than 3 lakh youth of various self-employment schemes with self-employment by distributing loans worth more than Rs 2300 crore. Chief Minister Chouhan will also dedicate 1708 MSME units of various districts and 43 units with investment of Rs 10 crore to Rs 50 crore. The CM will also perform Bhoomi-Pujan and dedication of 307 MSME units, 17 clusters and 26 departmental industrial areas. These projects will provide employment to more than 71 thousand people.