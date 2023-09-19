MP: 16 Thousand Crores Every Year For Sisters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan said that the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana has provided relief to the families of 1.32 crore sisters of the state. Sisters do not have to worry about the small needs of the family. The amount in this scheme will increase gradually. There will be no tears in the eyes of the sisters. Work has also been done to give respect to them through this scheme.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CM Chouhan was addressing the citizens in Ganjbasoda of Vidisha district today. Home, Jail and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra also addressed the programme. Apart from MLA Smt. Leena Jain, many public representatives and a large number of citizens of Vidisha district were present on this occasion. CM Chouhan was accorded a grand welcome with flower garlands in Ganjbasoda.

You will get your house in place of broken hut

Chief Minister Chouhan said that those families in the state who have been left out of taking the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be provided the benefits of the Mukhyamantri Jan Awas (Ladli Bahna Jan Awas Yojana). The families will also get leases under the Mukhyamantri Bhu-awasiya Adhikar Yojana. The work of filling the forms for the housing scheme has been started. After screening, beneficiaries will be selected and provided benefits.

Read Also Indore: Poor State Of Affairs Water leakage In OT Hits Orthopaedic Surgeries At MY Hospital

LPG cylinders at cheap prices and relief from increased electricity bills

Chief Minister Chouhan said that while the Prime Minister has reduced the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 200, the state government, while giving the gift of Sawan, has done the work of providing LPG cylinders to the beneficiary sisters of Ujjwala Yojana at Rs 450. Not only this, the increased electricity bills will also be paid by the government. For this, poor families using electricity of one kilowatt capacity will be eligible.

12 thousand rupees to farmers every year, sons of farmers are also becoming doctors

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the state government has resumed all those schemes for the farmers, which were closed by the previous government in the year 2019. While farmers are receiving an amount of Rs 12,000 a year from the Central and State Governments under Kisan Samman Nidhi, now the sons and daughters of farmers are also getting selected in MBBS course through NEET after studying in government schools and will become doctors by taking advantage of the provision of 5 percent reservation. Similarly, arrangements have been made for medical and engineering studies in Hindi.

Implementation of irrigation schemes picks up

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the previous government did not provide the benefits of irrigation schemes to the farmers in the state including Ganjbasoda area. Now the implementation of these schemes has gained momentum. Similarly, filling of forms by farmers for subsidy schemes for transformers is being started. A large number of families have benefited from the Jal Jeevan Mission in Madhya Pradesh. Now the elders of the state are undertaking air journeys under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Scheme.

Chief Minister Chouhan has said that there is no dearth of funds to provide benefits of schemes to the general public and to carry out development works. The state government can work for the welfare of every section. For this, people sitting in the government should have a yearning in their hearts to work for the public. If there is a desire to do something then even financial constraints do not come in the way. Those who say that the government does not have money for work actually do not want to do public welfare.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)