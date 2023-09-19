Indore: Poor State Of Affairs Water leakage In OT Hits Orthopaedic Surgeries At MY Hospital | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Large number of patients admitted to MY Hospital for orthopedic surgery are facing ordeal due to the dilly-dallying of MGM Medical College and MY Hospital authorities as they failed in repairing the water leakage of the operation theatre in more than 15 days.

Due to negligence by the officials, many orthopaedic surgeries have been postponed as one of the operation theatres is being shut due to the leakage issue. As only one of the two OTs is shut, it is difficult to manage the patients and 4-5 surgeries are being postponed every day.

Moreover, Dr Anand Ajmera, the HoD of Orthopaedics and junior doctor association (JDA) have also lodged multiple complaints about the same with the hospital, college and PWD officials but to no avail.

The JDA has submitted a letter to the Dean on Monday as well. ‘There is continuous water leakage from the ceiling of operation theatre No 7 since September 2.

The leakage is compromising the OT’s sterility, due to which we are unable to operate in the OT and cases are being cancelled daily,’ the department told the Dean along with demanding his immediate intervention.

The sources said that about 8-10 orthopaedic surgeries take place in the two dedicated OTs i.e. OT 2 and OT 7. ‘Due to non-availability of OT 7, half of the surgeries are being postponed every day.

The seepage is taking place from the washrooms on the first floor,’ sources said.

MTH basement still submerged

Even when the rains have taken a break two days ago, the MTH Hospital staff was draining out rain water from the basement of the hospital on Monday as well. According to hospital administration, they have been continuously draining water for the last two days.

Now, water is being drained out from the duct of lifts and it will be cleaned by Tuesday.

‘We have received complaints of water leakage in OT. We have informed PWD officials for the same and will get the issue resolved at the earliest.’

-Dr Sanjay Dixit Dean, MGM Medical College

