 MP: MLA Visits Flood-Affected Areas In Constituency, Assess Situation
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): As the flood situation in the region remains grim, MLA Manoj Chawla visited the flood-affected areas of his constituency in Ratlam district on Monday. MLA visited the Nathukhedi, Kotkradiya and Kitkhedi villages that have been inundated by the flood waters of Chambal, Luni, Maleni and Kshipra Rivers. He interacted with the people of the areas and also assured distribution of relief materials to the affected people.

Meanwhile, he wrote a letter to the district collector and apprised him of the grim situation. He also appealed to the collector to assist flood-affected people.

In the letter, the MLA mentioned that due to the continuous rains in the region, several villages were submerged and are facing severe troubles. Besides, agricultural produce along the bank of rivers is inundated by the flood waters of Chambal, Luni, Maleni and Kshipra Rivers.

Many villagers got emotional after seeing Chawla and shared their concerns. Chawla has requested the collector to immediately provide relief/ compensation to the people.

Alot city president Abhinav Nigam, MLA representative Kailash Parmar besides farmers and others were also present.

