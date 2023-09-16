 Madhya Pradesh: Fields, Low-lying Areas Submerged In Water In Alot
Madhya Pradesh: Fields, Low-lying Areas Submerged In Water In Alot

The unexpected downpour has also led to an unusual and distressing sight – the revered Omkareshwar Temple submerged in water.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Over the past 24 hours, eight inches of rain has drenched the region, causing extensive waterlogging in fields and inundating low-lying areas of Vikramgarh. The unexpected downpour has also led to an unusual and distressing sight – the revered Omkareshwar Temple submerged in water.

The region's fortunes have shifted dramatically from concerns about crop damage due to a lack of rain to the threat of crop damage from excessive waterlogging.

The possibility of more rain looms large, with a cumulative 43 inches of rainfall recorded so far. Weather experts are predicting further rain in the coming days.

Residents are grappling with the challenges posed by waterlogging in low-lying city areas and numerous colonies. Residents of Uttam Vihar Colony, Saurabh Chattar and Nitesh Porwal report their colony being flooded, leading to transportation difficulties.

The impact extends even to animals, who are experiencing fear and discomfort due to the waterlogged conditions.

As the region copes with this unexpected and extreme weather event, community resilience and support are crucial in overcoming these challenges.

