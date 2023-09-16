Madhya Pradesh: Dhar Receives 12 Inches Of Rain In 24 Hours

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains that started on Friday afternoon continued in the district on Saturday evening. Till filing the report, the district already received around 12 inches of rain in the last 24 hours causing a flood situation in the town.

District collector Priyank Mishra and SP Manoj Kumar Singh are constantly taking a follow-up of the situation. District magistrates are directed to keep special vigilance on the rainfall level and provide for necessities in their jurisdiction.

Continuous pouring of rain has flooded slums and a rescue operation is being carried out by the administration to help the families stuck in the flooded areas.

Meanwhile, farmers took a breath of relief as they were gravely concerned due to an elongated dry spell causing their crops to dry.

Looking at the average rainfall between the period of June 1 to September 16, the Dhar district recorded 9,261 mm of rainfall. Corresponding to last year, the district recorded 400 mm less rainfall.

The average rainfall that the district witnessed is 28 inches whereas 26 inches of rainfall has been already recorded.

The contact of district headquarters with other tehsils in the district has been completely cut off. In many rural areas including Nagda, and Badnawar, many houses have been submerged under the rainwater and many people have been shifted to safer places. Power connectivity has also been cut off at the place due to broken power lines.

Around 40 families have been shifted due to water logging near Ghatabillaud. The rainy season continues in the district. Devi Sagar pond of Dhar is almost filled with Munj Sagar pond. Besides, the flood water also touched the holy Dhareshwar temple.

Read Also Monsoon Fury Wreaks Havoc In MP: Water Level In Tapti River Continues 7 Mtrs Above Danger Level

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)