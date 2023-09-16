Monsoon Fury Wreaks Havoc In MP: Water Level In Tapti River Continues 7 Mtrs Above Danger Level

FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing monsoon fury, a Neem tree fell on the road near the house of Corporation former chairman Manoj Tarwala on Lalbagh Road.

The fallen Neem tree blocked the entire road, causing an inconvenience for commuters. Authorities were immediately notified and efforts were made to clear the road as quickly as possible. However, the jam situation persisted for several hours, leading to significant delays in reaching their destinations.

Meanwhile, the water level in Tapti River is still high here and the watermark is roughly seven metres above the danger level.

FP Photo

The rising water level of the Tapti River has led to the deployment of security forces at the ghats to ensure the safety of residents. Additionally, heavy rainfall in the Nepa Nagar area has exacerbated the situation, resulting in road closures such as Ambara - Burhanpur Road and Nepa - Basad Road. These closures have caused Nepa Nagar to lose its connectivity with surrounding villages, including Burhanpur, further complicating the situation.

Commissioner inspects all ghats

The district administration and municipal corporation are on alert after the sudden rise in the water level of the Tapti River. Municipal Corporation commissioner Sandeep Srivastava inspected all the ghats on the banks of Tapti at noon.

All the residents living around the ghats were instructed to go to the rehabilitation centre set up by the municipal corporation. Corporation employees and security personnel have been deployed at the ghats. In view of the possibility of the water level rising further, instructions have been issued to exercise caution on the banks and ghats of the Tapti River in the district.

Tapti 7 meters above danger mark

It is noteworthy that continuous torrential rains are continuing in Betul and Burhanpur districts. Due to this the water level of Tapti River is continuously increasing.

People have been asked to remain alert at the ghats of Tapti River in the city including Rajghat, Satiara Ghat, Nagjhiri Ghat, Peepal Ghat and the areas around the river in the countryside.

The rescue team of police and home guard has been kept on alert.

Tapti River is currently flowing 7 meters above the danger mark. Tapti River is in spate at all the ghats including Rajghat. Announcements are being made by security personnel at the ghats. The boat has also been prepared from a safety point of view.

Huge damage to crops

FP Photo

Khaknar: Strong winds and torrential rains continued battering the area throughout the night causing huge damage to crops in many parts of the tehsil area.

The greater impact of torrential rains and strong cyclonic wind was seen in Khaknar, Borkheda and nearby villages, where maize, cotton and banana crops were destroyed. Following this farmers are said to be facing huge losses.

Farmers are demanding the administration to immediately survey the affected crops and give proper compensation. Now the crops are getting affected due to excessive rainfall.