Alert: Water Bodies Swell As Heavy Rain Lashes MP's Malwa-Nimar

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Following the heavy rain in the area, the Nistar pond constructed by the Water Resources Department in Holibayada hamlet in Gandhwani development block in Dhar district has begun to leak.

Water is spilling from the middle of the pond, prompting the authorities to order the evacuation of the towns located downstream of the pond.

However, as soon as the information was received, the full administrative staff arrived in the village of Holibayada, and the technical team is checking what would happen if there was more rain, but Indla village is being evacuated as a precaution.

This pond was built about 10 years back between two mountains between settlements Holi Bayada and Indala, at the far end of the Gandhwani development block. The pond serves as a crucial water source for agricultural activities in the surrounding villages including Dubani, Punasa Indala, Magadi Mukundpura, and others. Indala village situated downstream is very close to the pond and nearly 100 families reside there.

People belonging to these areas are being transported to the other side by the administrative staff. Arrangements are being made for people to stay in government schools and Anganwadi buildings.

The villagers are concerned about the potential consequences if the water leakage in the pond worsens or if any damage occurs. They fear that the villages downstream of the pond could be at risk if the situation escalates. Additionally, they are worried about the smaller ponds in front of this pond, as they too will overflow if the heavy rains persist, exacerbating the overall danger to the area.

Meanwhile, Manawar SDM Rahul Gupta, Gandhwani tehsildar Rajesh Bhide, and Water Resources Department executive engineer BP Meena have reached the pond site since morning.

SDM Gupta said, “We all are at the pond site itself, the technical team is inspecting, and whatever decisions will be taken from a security point of view will be taken immediately.”

According to EE Meena, “Some water is leaking from the middle of the pond but there is no danger as of now. The technical team is inspecting and whatever steps need to be taken will be taken immediately.”