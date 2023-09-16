 Madhya Pradesh: NGT Commissioner To Assess Kshipra Pollution In Ujjain Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMadhya Pradesh: NGT Commissioner To Assess Kshipra Pollution In Ujjain Today

Madhya Pradesh: NGT Commissioner To Assess Kshipra Pollution In Ujjain Today

The NGT-appointed commissioner would also hold a meeting with key officials of the district administration at collectorate.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 01:27 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: NGT Commissioner To Assess Kshipra Pollution In Ujjain Today | Photo: Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT) team will be in city on Saturday to probe district administration’s claim of no encroachment around Kshipra’s spot of origin.

A temple is situated at the point of river’s origin. Advocate Hasil Jain, who has been appointed by NGT, and Central Pollution Control Board officials would investigate encroachment between Sonavaya village and Kshipra Kund. The NGT-appointed commissioner would also hold a meeting with key officials of the district administration at collectorate.

A central committee had been constituted in Indore, Ujjain, Dewas and Ratlam over pollution in Kshipra.

Former ABP centre working committee member and national chief of SFD Sachin Dave had moved NGT over Kshipra pollution. In the past he had successfully pleaded case of pollution in Narmada.

The committee for Ujjain includes advocate Rahul Kumar, Central Pollution Control Board officer and DM Ujjain. They have to submit report to NGT in the hearing scheduled for October 4.

Read Also
MP: MoS General VK Singh, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Daak Ghar’ Staged On First Day Of Drama Festival In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Daak Ghar’ Staged On First Day Of Drama Festival In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Only Those Who Promote Sanatan Dharma Will Flourish In Bharat, Says Mahant Ravindra...

Madhya Pradesh: Only Those Who Promote Sanatan Dharma Will Flourish In Bharat, Says Mahant Ravindra...

Madhya Pradesh: UEC Alumni, Students Remember ‘Bharat Ratna’ Dr Visvesvaraya On His Birth...

Madhya Pradesh: UEC Alumni, Students Remember ‘Bharat Ratna’ Dr Visvesvaraya On His Birth...

Madhya Pradesh: MiC Expresses Concern At Snail’s Pace Of Road Widening Exercise In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: MiC Expresses Concern At Snail’s Pace Of Road Widening Exercise In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan To Inaugurate Annakhetra At Mahakal

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan To Inaugurate Annakhetra At Mahakal