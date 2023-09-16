Madhya Pradesh: NGT Commissioner To Assess Kshipra Pollution In Ujjain Today | Photo: Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT) team will be in city on Saturday to probe district administration’s claim of no encroachment around Kshipra’s spot of origin.

A temple is situated at the point of river’s origin. Advocate Hasil Jain, who has been appointed by NGT, and Central Pollution Control Board officials would investigate encroachment between Sonavaya village and Kshipra Kund. The NGT-appointed commissioner would also hold a meeting with key officials of the district administration at collectorate.

A central committee had been constituted in Indore, Ujjain, Dewas and Ratlam over pollution in Kshipra.

Former ABP centre working committee member and national chief of SFD Sachin Dave had moved NGT over Kshipra pollution. In the past he had successfully pleaded case of pollution in Narmada.

The committee for Ujjain includes advocate Rahul Kumar, Central Pollution Control Board officer and DM Ujjain. They have to submit report to NGT in the hearing scheduled for October 4.

