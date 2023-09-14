MP: MoS General VK Singh, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State, Road Transport and Highways General Vijay Kumar Singh, along with Indore MP Shankar Lalwani offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Thursday.

On behalf of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, Singh and Lalwani were honoured by presenting the photo of Lord Mahakaleshwar, northern clothes and prasad.

General Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, ADC is an Indian politician and a former four-star General in the Indian Army. He is the current Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Civil Aviation in the Second Modi ministry.

