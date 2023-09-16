Madhya Pradesh: Heavy Rains Inundate Several Parts Of Badnawar Town

Representative Image |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Badnawar town has been grappling with relentless heavy rainfall for the past 24 hours and the situation is expected to persist for some time now.

On Friday night, the town reported five inches (125 mm) of rain. So far, the town has reported 33 inches (840 mm) of rainfall this season.

Due to heavy rainfall in the night hours, the houses built along Badi Chowpatty and Badnagar Road were inundated with water. During the morning hours, people could be seen pumping out water filled in their houses. There is information on water filling in the river and areas surrounded by it.

Choking of drains due to sewage and encroachment reported along Jail Road and Ganeshwadali region. The roads and low-lying settlements are submerged in water. People are being shifted from the lower settlements. Alternative arrangements are being made at various places.

Due to the construction of four lanes on Badnagar Road, the fields near Panchkavasa and Bamansuta have been flooded. The incessant rain resulted in the rise of the water level of the Balwanti River and dams. There is a possibility that the culvert located at the bus stand could sink in some time.