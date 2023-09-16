 Madhya Pradesh: Only Those Who Promote Sanatan Dharma Will Flourish In Bharat, Says Mahant Ravindra Puri
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 02:02 AM IST
FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) head Mahant Ravindra Puri on Friday said that only those who work for preservation and promotion of Sanatan Dharma would rule Bharat.

Addressing a meeting of sadhus-sansyasis and social workers at Maun Teerth auditorium, Mahant Ravindra Puri said that every Indian had the Right of expression, but religious sentiments should not be hurt at any cost. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ABAP chief said that he was the first PM who never hesitated in visiting temples of the country unlike his predecessors. “We are taking out rallies in every nook and corner and village of the country to create awareness on Sanatan Dharma and this exercise will continue,” he added.

Mahamandleshwar Sumnand Giri said that last week some unknown miscreants intercepted his vehicle when he was returning to Ujjain from Jaora and threatened him. Likewise, a letter was also sent to him warning of dire consequences if he visited UP and Uttarakhand.

According to Sumnand Giri, since he paved the way for ‘Ghar Vapsi’ of a Muslim from Uttarakhand and some Christians into Sanatan Dharma, he was being targeted by some elements.

article-image
