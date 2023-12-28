MP: School Students Present Colourful Presentations At Divisional-level ‘Anugoonj-2023’ Organised In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the cultural innovation of the school education department, a colourful programme at the division-level ‘Anugoonj 2023’ was organised at Pt Suryanarayan Vyas Sankul Hall of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy here on Wednesday. The chief guest of the programme was MP Anil Firojiya. Former minister Paras Jain, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, zila panchayat president Kamla Kunwar Deora, vice-president and chairperson of education committee Shivani Kunwar Solanki were present as special guests.

In his address, Firojiya said that the Anugoonj programme is a powerful medium to showcase the talent of the students. Through such programmes, students can continuously use their inherent abilities to move ahead in life. The mayor

said that the government is also gifting 16 buses to the students of CM Rise schools. He asked the students to make their school and city proud by presenting their presentations with full enthusiasm in the programme.

FP Photo

Former minister Jain said that parents should be included in this type of programme so that students can get a worthy opportunity to showcase their talent. With constant encouragement from parents, students can achieve new heights of success.

The welcome address was delivered by district education officer Anand Sharma. Before the cultural presentations, the mentors of the students coming from the districts were honoured by the guests by presenting mementos.

Amitoj Bhargava and Sanjay Lalwani, coordinators of the publicity committee, said that after the inauguration, attractive cultural presentations were given by the students. During this, Nataraja presentation (Sat Srishti classical group), dance metaphor (Ritu Rang), drama (Karna Bharam), group dance (Shiva Tandav Stotra), solo singing (Jhanak Jhanak Tori Baje Payaliya), solo singing (Kuhu Kuhu Bole Koyaliya), group dance (Bundeli Badhaai), classical kathak group dance (in the style of Jaipur Gharana), drama (Abhigyan Shakuntalam Malvi Mach), instrumental-flute, jugalbandi of tabla, singing (Megh Malhar Garaj-Garaj Aaj Megh), Malvi group folk dance (Chatke Chumandali), fusion-raag (Vrindavani Sarang), and fusion (Mere Adarsh Ram) were presented.

At the end of the programme, the participants were honoured by presenting their certificates. The programme was conducted by Durgesh Suryavanshi, Neha Parmar, and Avni Chauhan. The vote of thanks was given by ADP Girish Tiwari.