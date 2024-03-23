 MP: Railway Employee Stabbed On Moving Train In Ujjain, One Held
The stabbing incident in the moving train frightened the passengers and the train was stopped by pulling its chain between Tarana and Maksi.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
MP: Railway Employee Stabbed On Moving Train, One Held | REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of Railways was stabbed on a moving train between Tarana and Maksi over a trivial issue around 7.30 pm on Thursday following which the train got late for some time, the police said.

According to police, a youth sitting at the gate of the Indore-Bareilly Express which left for Bareilly from Ujjain station was asked by Kanghailal, an employee of the catering and mechanical staff, to get up from the gate and sit inside. On this, the youth started arguing and later he and his associates attacked Kanghailal with a knife and seriously injured him. The stabbing incident in the moving train frightened the passengers and the train was stopped by pulling its chain between Tarana and Maksi.

On receiving the information, by the time the RPF and GRP team reached the spot. The accused youths had already disappeared from the scene. Injured Kanghailal was dropped at Shujalpur station and sent to the hospital for treatment. GRP registered a case against the miscreants and arrested one accused, Akram, a resident of Bhopal, while the search for his three other associates was going on.

Youth ends life by jumping in front of moving train

An unknown youth committed suicide by jumping in front of a goods train passing through the railway track near platform number 1, at around 10 am on Friday. The team of GRP and RPF reached the spot and seized the body and took it to the District Hospital for the post-mortem. Police said that the deceased was wearing a lower T-shirt and efforts were being made to identify him.

