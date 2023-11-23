MP: Power Distribution Co MD Holds Meeting In Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company Indore’s Managing Director (MD), Amit Tomar visited Ujjain on Wednesday. He took a meeting of the electricity officers of Ujjain district at the regional office located in Jyoti Nagar and discussed revenue collection, FRT, action on loss reduction measures, temporary connections to farmers and the progress of RDSS-SSTD works.

He gathered information and gave instructions for work as per company governance. He said electricity should be distributed to the farmers for ten hours a day and to the rest for 24 hours. Complaints received through 1912, Urjas and local call centres should be resolved in time, he told the officers.

Chief engineer Ravi Mishra, superintending engineer PS Chauhan, executive engineer Rajesh Harode, Satish Kumrawat and other officers were present.

90% rail employees support demand for OPS

FP Photo

On the call of the Western Railway Employees Union and All India Railwaymen’s Federation, a decision was taken to hold a secret ballot on November 21-22 regarding the demand for the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). All the 20 branches of the Western Railway Employees Union Ratlam division supported the drive overwhelmingly.

All the branches got votes cast for the demand of OPS from every employee. Branch presidents, branch secretaries, branch officers and all the active workers of all the branches of the division extended their full cooperation. Due to this Western Railway Employees Union was successful in getting almost 90 per cent of the voting.

Divisional president Narendra Singh Solanki, secretary Manohar Singh Barath, Ujjain branch president Arun Saxena and secretary Ravindra Upadhyay addressed the entire union members.