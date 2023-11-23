Ujjain News: Dumper Crushes Elderly Man To Death

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man riding a motorcycle was crushed to death by a speedy dumper at the Makodiaam intersection, here on Wednesday morning.

According to Chimanganj Mandi police, Ganpatdas, son of Hamir Bairagi, resident of Sanjay Nagar, was going to his home on a motorcycle (MP 13 FS 1686). In the meantime, a dumper (MP 46 H 0522) coming towards the city from Agar Road hit the motorcycle. Due to loss of balance, the man fell and the rear wheel of the dumper ran over him, killing the elderly man on the spot.

Deceased’s son Rakesh said that his father used to go to the Mangalnath area every morning to visit the temple. He was returning after darshan on Wednesday. After meeting an acquaintance at Makodiaam, he left for his house located a short distance away when a dumper hit him at the intersection. Police have seized the dumper.

Class X student dies by suicide

A 16-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself. According to Nagjhiri police, Priyanshu, son of Rajesh Yadav, was a student of Class X and a resident of Divine City. He committed suicide by hanging himself on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that the mother of the deceased is an employee of a pharmaceutical company and the father works in a restaurant on Indore Road. Priyanshu was alone at home in the afternoon. When his mother returned in the evening, the house was locked from inside.

When she raised noise, neighbours gathered there and somehow the door was opened. Priyanshu was hanging with his dupatta. No suicide note has been found from the teenager. The police have taken his mobile phone for verification.

Material worth lakhs gutted as chips factory catches fire

FP Photo

Materials worth lakhs of rupees were gutted as a major fire broke out at a chips factory located in village Kesuni here on Wednesday evening. According to reports, this incident occurred at Kisan Food Industries which produced chips.

Suddenly a fire broke out during chips production in the factory and it took a big shape in a little while. Four water lorries which were pressed into service from here somehow controlled the fire. There was no loss to the labourers working there. Police have launched an investigation as to how the factory caught fire.