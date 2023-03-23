MP: Posing for Facebook picture, labourer sits on SDM's chair in Badnagar, apologises later

MP: Youth posts pictures sitting on SDM's chair in Badnagar; orders issued for action | Twitter

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Posing for social media pictures, a labourer sat on Sub-dividional magistrate’s (SDM) chair in Badnagar tehsil of Ujjain. The pictures soon went viral following which SDM Akash Singh informed the police about the incident.

According to reports, construction work is underway at the naib tehsildar office, nearby at the SDM office. Labourer Saddam Patel, working there, sat on the SDM's chair while no one was in the office and asked his fellow worker to click his photos. Saddam, then, uploaded the pictures on his Facebook account.

In the picture, SDM Akash Singh’s name plate is clearly visible. After the post went viral people sent the pictures to the SDM informing him about the incident.

Orders issued for action

Though the youth has reportedly apologised for the act, SDM Akash Singh said, “Shahpura station in-charge has been directed to take punitive action against the accused.”