Madhya Pradesh: Lawyers across state on 3-day strike against HC order to dispose of old cases in 3 months

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Lawyers in Madhya Pradesh’s courts have gone on a three day strike against a High Court order that mandatorily asks judges to dispose of at least 25 pending cases (cases that were pending for years), in three months.

During the strike, no hearing on any case will be conducted.

Madhya Pradesh State Advocates Council president Prem Singh Bhadauria said, “At present the High Court has passed an order regarding 25 cases to be disposed in three months in Madhya Pradesh, it should be opposed in the entire state. Because of this, the Council is on strike from March 23 to March 25. All the lawyers of the state are on strike.”

He also said that on March 26 a meeting will be conducted to decide the further course of action.

'Hurry to dispose of old cases might come in the way of a fair trial'

Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh vice chairman RK Singh Saini said they want the order to be withdrawn as it will affect cases that need urgent attention.

The High Court administration recently issued directives regarding the disposal of old cases, he said.

Saini said there are nearly 1.1 lakh lawyers in MP and all have struck work on the call of different advocates' bodies.

Saini said the lawyers are worried that the hurry to dispose of the old cases might come in the way of a fair trial. Besides, the hearing of old cases will put urgent matters like bail pleas on the back burner, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)