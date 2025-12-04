MP News: Jackals Spotted Roaming, Attacking Children In Posh Area; Ujjain Residents In Panic -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As many as five jackals were spotted in residential areas of Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, and they even tried to attack children, leaving residents worried and panicked.

According to residents, the incident occurred in the posh Amarnath Avenue Colony on Indore Road and the wild animals have been roaming in the area for the past three days.

The animals have been seen near the colony’s large garden and have reportedly tried to attack children, raising major concerns.

According to colony president Sabal Singh, the pack consists of 5 jackals. Their frequent movement inside the colony has created a sense of panic among the residents.

Families say that the jackals are being seen both during the day and at night. Because of this, several parents have stopped their children from stepping out of the house alone. People have also reported seeing the animals running near houses after dark.

DFO confirms trespassing of Jackals

Colony residents informed the Forest Department about the situation. DFO Anurag Tiwari confirmed that they have received the complaint and a team has already been sent to verify the presence of the animals.

He said rescue operations will begin as soon as it is confirmed that the animals are indeed jackals.

Amarnath Avenue is considered one of the posh colonies of Ujjain. Developed around six years ago, it has 275 plots, of which 125 have houses where families are currently living.

The colony is covered from three sides, while the front has wire fencing. The jackals are mostly seen near the large garden.

Residents fear the animals may harm children, and the colony committee has urged authorities to take quick action to ensure safety.