MP: NASA recognises ‘ancient’ assessment of time in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): According to Vedic period calculation, the age of the earth is 4.2 billion years. At present, one billion 96 crore eight lakh fifty-three thousand years have passed. The New Year is the first day of creation. When no instrument was invented in the world, our ancient sages made an accurate assessment of time calculation in the scriptures which has been recognised by NASA scientists.

Ghanshyam Ratnani, in-charge of Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar Observatory, Dongla, expressed these views at Arya Samaj Mandir on the occasion of Arya Samaj Foundation Day. A prayer was presented by Dr Hansa Chaturvedi. Preacher Bhupendra Singh Arya of Philanthropic Sabha, Ajmer, while presenting Vedic hymns, said that it is an international constitution in which the welfare of the entire creation has been talked about. At the beginning of the programme, Prabhat Pheri was taken out from the main roads of the city with Vedic chants and bhajans by Aryajans. After that, flag hoisting of Om was held.

DHARM DHWAJAROHAN

On Vikram Samvat, 2080 Chaitra Pratipada New Year Gudi Padwa, religious flag hoisting and saint honour ceremony was organised at Vikramaditya Tila, Singhasan Battisi. The huge flag hoisting ceremony began by worshipping the flag from Gopal Mandir, in which thousands of devotees participated. Organiser Phoolchand Jariya said that this year, under the auspices of Akhil Bhartiya Dharma Samrat Swami Parpatri Kalyan Ashram Khedi Ghat, Barwah and Vikramaditya Navsamvat Dharma Dhwaja Rohan Samiti, Ujjain, the 8th Vikram Samvat was organised on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

