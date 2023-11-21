 MP: HC Contempt Notice To Admin Officers Over Bhoomi Puja On UEC Land For Construction Of Medical College In Ujjain
The Sangharsh Committee, which is opposing the opening of the medical college on the land of the Engineering College, has confirmed this.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 01:29 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a new turn in the matter of building a government medical college complex on the land of Government Ujjain Engineering College (UEC), the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a contempt notice to the administration officials and sought their replies.

A new case of contempt will also be filed in the court. The Sangharsh Committee, which is opposing the opening of the medical college on the land of the Engineering College, has confirmed this.

The e-bhoomi puja for building a medical college on the land of the engineering college was done on October 5 by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan just before the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the assembly elections. Till now not even a single brick of construction has been laid because the High Court has given a stay order on this and some time ago notices of contempt have also been issued to the administration officials.

The counsel had presented the documents before the High Court on behalf of the Alumni Association of the Engineering College. A notice has been issued on this and clarifications have been sought from the officials.

Komal Bhutda of the UEC’s alumni association and Bhupendra Trivedi of Sangharsh Committee said that despite the stay order, the e-bhoomi puja was made. The division bench of the High Court, Indore had issued an order of status quo on the order of the state government allotting the land of UEC to the Medical College. This order was issued on public interest litigation.

The association said that the land of the UEC was allotted to the medical college whereas more than 20,000 trees are planted on the said land. There is a provision of 25 acres of land for the medical college, but contrary to the rules, 23 acres of land was allotted for the construction of the medical college.

