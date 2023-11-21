Madhya Pradesh: First Kartik Sawari Of Lord Mahakal Taken Out Amid Fervour In Ujjain

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The first sawari of Lord Shri Mahakal in the month of Kartik was taken out from Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple here amid traditional fervour on Monday evening.

Before leaving for the sawari, customary worship of Lord Manmahesh was done in the assembly hall of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. The puja was performed by priest Ghanshyam Sharma. During the worship, Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee Administrator Sandeep Kumar Soni was also present.

As soon as the sawari reached the main gate of the temple, the Lord seated in the palanquin was saluted by the police personnel. After that Lord Shri Manmahesh went on a tour to know the condition of his people. The sawari reached Ramghat on the bank of Kshipra via Gudri Square, Bakshi Bazaar and Kaharwadi. Here the abhishek of Lord Manmahesh was performed with the water of river Kshipra.

After Puja-Abhishek, the procession returned to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple from Ramghat via Gangaur Darwaja, Modh Ki Dharamshala, Kartik Chowk, Khati Ka Temple, Satyanarayan Temple, Dhaba Road, Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Mandir, Patni Bazaar and Gudri Square.

Artillerymen were walking in front of Lord Manmahesh’s carriage informing about the arrival of Rajadhiraj through cannons. During the procession, the priests of the temple, police band, cavalry team, armed police force personnel, bhajan groups and devotees were singing the praises of Lord Mahakal.

