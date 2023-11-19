MP: Traditional Donkey Fair To Commence From November 23 In Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the banks of the Shipra River in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, the traditional "Donkey Fair" is set to commence on November 23. Every year during the Hindu month of Kartik, from Ekadashi to Purnima (full moon night), this fair is held.

Here, donkeys and mules are brought from all parts of the country, and dealers from all over the country gather to purchase the animals at the fair. Before taking part in the fair, the animals are coloured and have their names written on them.

Large numbers of horse traders attend this market in addition to those who deal in donkeys and mules.

Notably, there are only two locations in the nation where a big donkey fair is reportedly held. Pushkar, Rajasthan, hosts one, while Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, hosts the other.

200 Donkeys already reached

Regarding the donkey fair, Munnalal Prajapati, who lives in Mahavir Nagar, said that in earlier times, due to lack of vehicles, people of the Prajapati community used donkeys and mules to bring soil. They are still being used today. He has been watching the donkey fair for about 45 years. This time the price of donkeys and mules that will arrive here from many districts of the state will range from 20 thousand to 45 thousand rupees.

Around 200 animals have already arrived here. Till Ekadashi, about five thousand animals will be seen here, he added.

Sale reached Cr in 2021

In 2021, a record was made at the donkey fair when over 500 donkeys valued at Rs 1 crore were sold in just four days. The limitations brought on by COVID-19 prevented the fair from being held in 2020. At the market were about twenty-five vendors and a number of purchasers from different areas in Rajasthan and MP.

