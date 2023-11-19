 Indore: Staff Get Honorarium Amount As Soon As Polling Ends
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
article-image
Representative Pic/ File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There was a wave of joy among the staff deployed for polling duty when they received a message from their banks that the honorarium amount for poll duty had been credited to their account.

This is the first time in the history of the district that staff deployed for poll duty had been paid the same day the polls ended. This was made possible due to the initiative of collector Ilayaraja T.

Indore Development Authority CEO RP Ahirwar informed that on the instructions of collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T, immediate action was taken to pay the honorarium to the employees engaged in elections.

Monica Soni, senior treasury officer, informed that till now Rs 7,15,800 has been paid to the officers and employees of various departments. She said that Rs 98,66,750 is to be paid to 9,984 officers and employees deployed for election work in the district.

Mahavir Mavi, Sunil Parmar, and Sanjay Malviya, who were on election duty looked very happy after receiving the honorarium. They said that earlier they had to wait for days before getting the honorarium amount.

article-image

