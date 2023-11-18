 Indore: NRI Trainee Pilot Harassed By Passenger On Udaipur-Indore Flight
Indore: NRI Trainee Pilot Harassed By Passenger On Udaipur-Indore Flight

The crew member dismissed the complaint, attributing it to accidental contact, and suggested that the complainant was making a fuss. Even the CISF staff ignored the complaint.

Updated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An NRI trainee pilot was allegedly physically harassed in a flight plying between Udaipur to Indore on Saturday.  She has accused a fellow passenger of touching her inappropriately

The woman undergoing pilot training in the United States filed a complaint at the aerodrome police station in Indore after facing harassment on an IndiGo flight from Udaipur to Indore. She reported an incident of misbehavior by a fellow passenger.

The woman was travelling with her husband. According to information, a man sitting next to her on the flight touched her inappropriately, to which she called it as a ‘bad touch’. When she complained to the crew member, they changed the accused's seat.

Later, the woman informed the security personnel and Central industrial security force (CISF) about the incident, but no strict action was taken. The staff did not take it seriously. The crew member dismissed the complaint, attributing it to accidental contact, and suggested that the complainant was making a fuss. Even the CISF staff ignored the complaint.

As a result, she filed a report against the accused at the aerodrome police station after leaving the airport.

According to Aerodrome TI Rajesh Sahu, a 34-year-old woman residing in the Manoramaganj area filed a complaint stating that she was harassed on a flight. The woman is an NRI and undergoing training to become a pilot in the United States. On Thursday night, she was traveling from Udaipur to Indore on an IndiGo flight when an individual seated next to her engaged in inappropriate behavior.

Despite raising the issue with the security personnel and CISF staff, the woman claimed that her complaint was not taken seriously, prompting her to register a report against the accused at the aerodrome police station.

