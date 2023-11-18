MP Election 2023: 2 EVMs, VVPAT Recovered From Bolero In Shivpuri, Congress Workers Create Ruckus (WATCH)

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers created a ruckus after two EVMs and a VVPAT machines were seized from a Bolero near a cremation ground in Shivpuri on Friday night. However, the local media reports have claimed that the EVMs were inspected and found to be unused.

The incident happened on Friday night, with Sector Magistrate GS Dixit initially denying the presence of EVMs in the car. However, when Congress workers unlocked the doors of the vehicles, they claimed to have found the EVM machines.

Dixit then stated he was responsible for Sector-3 of the Pohri Assembly constituency and had returned from duty in the Gopalpur area.

Assistant District Magistrate, Tehsildar, and heavy police forces arrived at the scene, leading to a heated dispute that continued for over an hour on the road. The Bolero was first seen in a deserted cemetery area, and Congress workers were tipped off about the vehicle. Later, the Bolero was parked in front of a hotel near the Gurudwara Chowraha area, where it remained for hours.

Congress candidate K P Kakkaju and later Congress candidate Kailash Kushwaha arrived at the scene, further intensifying the situation. The returning officer J P Gupta and Assistant Returning Officer Santosh Dhakad also reached the spot. Congress demanded an FIR against the Sector Magistrate.

After continuous demand made by the Congress workers, the EVMs were deposited in the strongroom of the Polytechnic College.

According to local reports, there were two unused EVMs in the vehicle, and a late-night examination was conducted in the presence of Congress supporters. After finding the machines empty, they were securely placed in the strongroom.