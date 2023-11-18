MP: BJP Workers Blaze Shanty Of Congress Worker's Uncle In Bhind A Few Hours After Voting Concludes

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Barely hours after the voting concluded on Friday evening, a few BJP workers allegedly blazed the shanty of a polling agent's uncle in the village of Dongarpur in Ater Assembly constituency of Bhind district.

The small hut and a tractor of Keshav Jatav was set on fire late at night. The victim family has alleged that the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Arvind Singh Bhadoria executed the arson as a revenge against the family for not allowing the dumping at the polling booth site.

Keshav Jatav's nephew was a polling agent for the Congress candidate in the village. Despite the family's complaints, they allege that the police did not take prompt action and have accused the police of working under pressure from the minister.

However, as of now, there has been no action taken on their complaint, and the Additional Superintendent of Police has mentioned the possibility of an investigation.

