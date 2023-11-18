MP Election 2023: Sadhvi Pragya Dismisses Congress's Violence Allegations, Calls Them Fear-Driven Accusations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh asserted on Friday that the Congress's allegations of violence against its workers during the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls stem from their fear of losing the elections. Pragya Singh, stated, The Congress is making these statements out of anxiety due to the BJP's accomplishments and the apprehension of defeat. They persistently level accusations. Dismissing the Congress's assertions regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), she remarked, "The machines (EVM) work perfectly for them when they emerge victorious, but they attribute their losses to machine faults. Their claims lack merit."

Accusing the Congress of having a culture of political violence, Pragya Singh remarked, "It is the culture of Congress to plan attacks and violence and then clean them. The changes can be seen by the people of the changes that took place after Modi's government."

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh MP Digvijaya Singh alleged on the same day that one of his party workers was mowed down by a BJP candidate with his vehicle in Chhatarpur. He claimed that the police had not taken any action in the matter.

Singh, speaking to reporters in Bhopal after casting his vote, said, "An incident has taken place in Rajnagar, Chhatarpur, where one of our workers was mowed down by the BJP candidate with his vehicle. The police have neither confiscated the vehicle so far nor have the candidate been arrested."

