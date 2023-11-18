MP Voting Tit-Bits: High Voter Turnout Marks Jaora Elections, Over 75% Voting At Many Bagli Polling Stations & More

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): High voter turnout marks Jaora elections

Jaora assembly constituency witnessed a commendable voting percentage, with strong enthusiasm observed in both rural and urban areas, especially among the youth.

All assembly election candidates, including MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, cast their votes early in the morning.

Dr Pandey, accompanied by his wife, participated in the democratic process at his designated polling booth.

Over 75% Voting At Many Polling Stations

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh assembly elections witnessed more than 75 per cent of voting at as many as nine polling stations in the Bagli assembly constituency.

There was a lot of enthusiasm among women voters as they stood in long queues to cast their votes. The BJP candidate from the Bagli assembly seat Murali Bhanwara and the Congress candidate Gopal Bhosale have made their claims of victory in the elections.

First-timers more excited

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The assembly election in Sanawad commenced at 7 am, witnessing an increasing number of voters at polling stations across the town. Young voters, casting their votes for the first time, displayed peak enthusiasm.

Polling teams initiated the process with the presence of party candidates and agents at all centres. The police and administration ensured order by closing shops within 100 meters of polling stations.

As citizens lined up at various centres, first-time voters like Tanisha Mahajan and Alisha Malik passionately urged fellow youth to exercise their rights. The main competition features Congress's Narendra Patel against BJP's MLA Sachin Birla.

